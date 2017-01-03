A cry from the children to PM Holness

Mrs Betty-Ann Blaine has earned our respect for her long, hard and selfless work on behalf of our nation's children, from her days as head of the Voluntary Organisation for the Upliftment of Children to her current leadership of the child rights organisation Hear The Children's Cry. Having given the best years of her life to this cause, we are delighted, if surprised by the fervour with which the passion still burns, and that the fire in her belly refuses to be doused by the innumerable challenges faced by Jamaica's children, the palpable lack of resources to tackle them, and now the rising tide of violence, including sexual abuse, against these precious innocents.

