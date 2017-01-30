300 additional basic schools to be ce...

300 additional basic schools to be certified by 2019

59 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica The Early Childhood Commission is well underway with work to certify 300 additional basic schools meeting its 12 qualifying Standards, over the Board's three-year tenure. This exercise, when completed in 2019, will bring the number to 317, following last year's certification of the first 17 of the approximately 2,700 early childhood institutions in operation.

