2,300 Jamaican hotel workers sent to US in 2016

2 hrs ago

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, says there was a 19 per cent increase in the number of Jamaicans who gained employment through the United States hotel programme in 2016, compared to 2015. Addressing a breakfast meeting with a number of US hotel employers at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Montego Bay on January 17, the minister said the 2016 figure was the highest number of Jamaicans to participate in the programme since 2007.

