112 specialist nurses coming from Cuba next month

One hundred and twelve nurses from Cuba, including 47 who specialise in critical care, are to arrive in Jamaica in February to ease the shortage of specialist nurses here. Chief Medical Officer Dr Winston De La Haye yesterday disclosed that the nurses are coming as part of an agreement between Kingston and Havana.

Chicago, IL

