112 specialist nurses coming from Cuba next month
One hundred and twelve nurses from Cuba, including 47 who specialise in critical care, are to arrive in Jamaica in February to ease the shortage of specialist nurses here. Chief Medical Officer Dr Winston De La Haye yesterday disclosed that the nurses are coming as part of an agreement between Kingston and Havana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC