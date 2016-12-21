Western war zone - As St James murder...

Western war zone - As St James murder record skyrockets, residents lose hope

With more than 260 murders so far, and another four days to go in 2016, St James is set not only to retain but extend its unenviable reputation as Jamaica's most murderous region - on a nominal and per capita basis - the latest figures, after a slew of Christmas killings in the parish, indicate. Five persons were murdered in the parish on Christmas Day.

