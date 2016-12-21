Western Jamaica to ring in the new year in style
New Year's Eve is a high point on the entertainment calendar, and how best to ring in the New Year is always a question faced by many partygoers. Twist Gold comes in at $6,500 pre-sold and is inclusive of top-shelf liquor, food and party favours, as well as champagne at midnight; while tickets for Twist Silver are priced at $2,500 and include Appleton and Skyy Vodka mixes, party favours and champagne at midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC