Western Jamaica to ring in the new year in style

New Year's Eve is a high point on the entertainment calendar, and how best to ring in the New Year is always a question faced by many partygoers. Twist Gold comes in at $6,500 pre-sold and is inclusive of top-shelf liquor, food and party favours, as well as champagne at midnight; while tickets for Twist Silver are priced at $2,500 and include Appleton and Skyy Vodka mixes, party favours and champagne at midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.