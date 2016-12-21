UWI degrees now accepted in China
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The University of the West Indies has announced the official recognition of its degrees in China. In correspondence to The UWI vice-chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles, dated December 15, 2016, Ambassador Niu Qingbao, of the embassy of China in Jamaica, affirmed The UWI's status as an approved university by the ministry of education of China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov 25
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov 22
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC