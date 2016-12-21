UWI degrees now accepted in China

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The University of the West Indies has announced the official recognition of its degrees in China. In correspondence to The UWI vice-chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles, dated December 15, 2016, Ambassador Niu Qingbao, of the embassy of China in Jamaica, affirmed The UWI's status as an approved university by the ministry of education of China.

