US to assist Jamaica with introductio...

US to assist Jamaica with introduction of plea bargaining

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The US State Department has agreed to assist the Jamaica Government in introducing the concept of plea bargaining to the island's justice system with a view to reducing the backlog within the nation's courts. Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck said that the State Department has agreed to make available a number of high-level prosecutors and judges who will hold seminars with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution as well as the island's judges on how plea bargaining can be an effective tool in making the courts more efficient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov 30 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov 25 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC