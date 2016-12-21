US to assist Jamaica with introduction of plea bargaining

The US State Department has agreed to assist the Jamaica Government in introducing the concept of plea bargaining to the island's justice system with a view to reducing the backlog within the nation's courts. Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck said that the State Department has agreed to make available a number of high-level prosecutors and judges who will hold seminars with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution as well as the island's judges on how plea bargaining can be an effective tool in making the courts more efficient.

