TOP 16 of 2016 - Online readers serve up a mixed bag in most viewed stories last year
Mourners lead the coffins containing the bodies of controversial Bishop Stephen Ricketts and his sons, Chevorn and Sejue Ricketts, during their funeral in Commodore, St Catherine. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce carries the Jamaica national flag as she leads the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics inside the Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
