This Christmas let nobody be hungry, ...

This Christmas let nobody be hungry, beaten or abused

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The ideals implicit in the "Christmas spirit" often bring out the best in people, including those who are not Christians. As Jamaicans, we can improve our lives by living the motto 'Love thy neighbour', which is the gravamen of Christmas and the life and work of Jesus Christ, as well as a core tenet of the Christian religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov 30 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov 25 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC