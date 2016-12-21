The home of the future is here
THE Jamaica Public Service and West Indies Home Contractors last week launched their first smart house in Meadows of Irwin complex in St James. The house is equipped with advanced automation, capable of combining, controlling and monitoring various electronic devices in the home, via a desktop computer or a mobile device such as the cellphone or tablet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
