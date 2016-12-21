The home of the future is here

The home of the future is here

THE Jamaica Public Service and West Indies Home Contractors last week launched their first smart house in Meadows of Irwin complex in St James. The house is equipped with advanced automation, capable of combining, controlling and monitoring various electronic devices in the home, via a desktop computer or a mobile device such as the cellphone or tablet.

