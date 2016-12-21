'The Experience' comes alive on December 26 in Mandeville
Having produced several shows across the island, GT Sound Limited say they will be bringing gospel music with a difference to patrons at 'The Experience' in Mandeville, this Monday December 26 at the Manchester High School. Owner of GT Sound and show producer Geoffrey Thomas says the show, with international gospel artiste Donnie McClurkin as the headlining act, is expected to attract persons from as far as Montego Bay and Kingston.
