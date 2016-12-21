'The Experience' comes alive on Decem...

'The Experience' comes alive on December 26 in Mandeville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Gleaner

Having produced several shows across the island, GT Sound Limited say they will be bringing gospel music with a difference to patrons at 'The Experience' in Mandeville, this Monday December 26 at the Manchester High School. Owner of GT Sound and show producer Geoffrey Thomas says the show, with international gospel artiste Donnie McClurkin as the headlining act, is expected to attract persons from as far as Montego Bay and Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov 30 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov 25 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC