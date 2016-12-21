Smart and Sexy picks Port Antonio for...

Smart and Sexy picks Port Antonio for US$500,000-photoshoot

American lingerie and swimwear brand Smart and Sexy recently concluded shooting their new winter 2017 swim campaign at the Trident Hotel near Port Antonio in Portland. The brand chose Jamaica as the location for their new campaign and flew a world-class team in for the one-day photoshoot costing some US$500,000 and featuring supermodel Joan Smalls.

