Sluggish sales
Business leaders were up to yesterday reporting that retailers were experiencing slower-than- normal business during the Christmas holiday season across western Jamaica. However, they are mostly hopeful that the sluggish sales will be replaced by an uptick in business from today leading into 'Grand Market' night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov 25
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC