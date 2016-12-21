SAJ reduces labour charge on appeal f...

SAJ reduces labour charge on appeal from ailing shipping industry

Tuesday Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Shipping Association of Jamaica yesterday announced a reduction in the containerised cargo assessment charge following negotiations with some of the shipping lines that call at the port of Kingston. The move comes amidst efforts by the shipping lines to reduce costs after a string of mergers, acquisitions and at least one line filing for bankruptcy.

Chicago, IL

