Remembering Sam Sharpe and the Emancipation Rebellion 1831-32

Today marks the 185th anniversary of the Emancipation Rebellion, organised and led by Sam Sharpe, a 31-year-old enslaved African-Jamaican, which broke the back of plantation slavery in Jamaica and opened the door to freedom. Once we concede that freedom is the single most important asset in our struggle for nationhood, then Sam Sharpe deserves pride of place among the greatest Jamaicans of all times.

