Ramocan in UK as high commissioner
High Commissioner-Designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan in discussion with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at the ministry in Kingston, recently. High Commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan left the island on December 21 to take up duties in that country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov 25
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC