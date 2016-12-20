PROPHECIES! The word of the Lord for 2017 and onward (Part 1) -...
Prime Minister Andrew Holness: God is calling the JLP administration to seek His face regarding certain political decisions they have made because these decisions may backfire and result in political unrest. Exposure of more fraudulent activities will hit the PNP which will force Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller to make a statement.
