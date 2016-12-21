Promoter defends J'can male strippers
Event promoter and marketer Maestro Debonair has come out in strong defence of his male monthly stripper event, Male Revue. The promoter received some amount of backlash on social media after he posted photos of some of his male stripper employees wearing skimpy clothing on his personal page.
