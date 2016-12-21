PRMI Lends a "Christmas Season" Helping Hand to Children in Jamaica
Over 30 employees from Salt Lake City based Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. flew to Montego Bay, Jamaica to aid 79 children living at the SOS Children's Village. The international organization was established to protect vulnerable children and ensure that every child grows with love, security, education and respect.
