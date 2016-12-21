Patricia Parchment turns love for sorrel into new products

Patricia Parchment has a passion for sorrel, so much so that she has her own line of jams, sauces and syrups, called Pat's, all made from the perennial herb that is used by Jamaicans at Christmas time to make a popular drink. Her love for sorrel grew at a Food Safety and Product Development Training Programme conducted by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority for agro-processors last year.

