Patricia Parchment turns love for sor...

Patricia Parchment turns love for sorrel into new products

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Patricia Parchment has a passion for sorrel, so much so that she has her own line of jams, sauces and syrups, called Pat's, all made from the perennial herb that is used by Jamaicans at Christmas time to make a popular drink. Her love for sorrel grew at a Food Safety and Product Development Training Programme conducted by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority for agro-processors last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov 30 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,387

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC