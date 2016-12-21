Neurologist makes his mark

A senior consultant neurologist and one of Jamaica's leading physicians, Dr Daniel S Graham is well known for his groundbreaking research on the cause of the disease then known as 'Jamaican Neuropathy' in the mid and late 1980s. Dr Graham worked alongside the late Professor Pamela Rodgers-Johnson, Professor Owen Morgan, and Medicine and Neurophysiology Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Carleton Gajdusek on the early research, which was critical in identifying and establishing the human T-cell lymphotrophic virus-type 1 as the cause of 'Jamaican Neuropathy', later renamed Tropical Spastic Paraparesis .

Chicago, IL

