More flights projected for winter tourist season

Contributed President and Chief Executive Officer of Mojoa Tours, Orville Brown greets the owner and operator of the High Level Swiss World Travel Chartered Jet, Richard Fruehwirt, on arrival at Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, on a recent chartered flight out of Austria and Switzerland. One of Jamaica's top destination management companies, Mojoa Tours, says there are early signs that this winter tourist season will see an increase in air connectivity out of areas once considered unchartered territories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.