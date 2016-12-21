MoBay new mayor targets garbage disposal
For the second time since his appointment, Montego Bay's new mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, has announced plans to meet with members of the city's business community to discuss the contentious issue of improper waste management and unlawful disposal of garbage. Speaking during Monday's special meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, Davis said that Montego Bay could not afford to remain in its perpetually unclean state, where garbage is thrown into gullies and on the roadside in breach of the Solid Waste Act.
