MoBay mourns 'Aunt Haze'

Friday

The 89-year-old woman, affectionately known as 'Aunt Haze', died peacefully at her Sunset Boulevard home in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday. Her niece, Lorna Cheong, said she went out like an angel after being ill for the last three months, showing signs of recuperating then deteriorating since last week.

