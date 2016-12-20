MoBay company presents gifts to 3,000 children
Some 3,000 children were presented with gifts on Christmas Day by Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited of Montego Bay, St James. The festive event was facilitated by the St James Municipal Corporation at the Old Hospital Park, Gloucester Avenue, in the second city.
