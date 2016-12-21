Mixed news for women leaders in 2016

In accounting for the fate of the handful of the western hemisphere's women rulers and aspirants in 2016, having had 'mixed' media attention, there would have serious questions for the media. Did gender influence political coverage? Were party conflicts overplayed? Did class and/or ideology affect treatment? Overall, were traditional media tenets, such as impartiality and balance, followed? Not infrequently, politics or journalism is themed 'a man's world' or domain.

