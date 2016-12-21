Minister says partnership with Airbnb...

Minister says partnership with Airbnb will benefit ordinary Jamaicans

Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

TOURISM Minister Edmund Bartlett says the partnership with United States-based online company Airbnb will be beneficial to ordinary Jamaicans by affording them ownership of an aspect of the tourism product. Airbnb is an online marketplace that connects people wanting to rent their homes and spaces with people needing affordable accommodation.

Chicago, IL

