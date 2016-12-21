Looking back at 2016

26 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Today is five years since the general election of 2011 when the Portia Simpson Miller-led People's National Party swept to power. Andrew Holness had only been prime minister for 74 days when Portia Simpson Miller was sworn in to office as prime minister for the second time, in January 2012.

