Let's pay the heads of committees - Sinclair
Government Senator Charles Sinclair has proposed that the newly appointed heads of committees in the St James Municipal Corporation should be paid for their services in those offices, an idea which, if approved, could then be implemented in other municipal corporations across the island. Sinclair, who is councillor for the Montego Bay North East division, made the proposal during a special sitting of the corporation on Monday.
