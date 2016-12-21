Jamaica Youth for Christ launches 'Ge...

Jamaica Youth for Christ launches 'Genesis 2017'

The Jamaica Youth for Christ , organisers of the annual gospel concert, Genesis, will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2017. And in light of this major milestone, the 30th staging of Genesis on January 1, 2017 will signal the beginning of the celebration.

Chicago, IL

