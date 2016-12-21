Ja cans among 74 nabbed in US immigration sweep targeting convicted criminals
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says Jamaican nationals are among 74 immigrants arrested by members of the enforcement and removal operations during a two-state immigration sweep targeting criminal immigrants. Though it did not identify the Jamaicans and other nationals apprehended, the ICE said that the 11-day operation also targeted other immigration violators in Michigan and Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
