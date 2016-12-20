Hard Rock CafE now open in Montego Bay
Hard Rock Cafe's chief operating officer, Andre Dixon , and general manager, Secrets Resorts, Emilio Huhn, officially cut the ribbon opening the new Hard Rock in Montego Bay. Memorabilia dedicated to Jamaica's King of Reggae, Bob Marley, a guitar from Toots Hibbert and Black Uhuru Don Carlos' jacket are among the items in the Roots Rock Reggae Den at the new Hard Rock CafE Montego Bay.
