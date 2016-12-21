Hanover Co-op and Montego Co-op combi...

Hanover Co-op and Montego Co-op combine to offer better service to members

Come next Tuesday, the almost 70,000 members of the Hanover Co-operative Credit Union and the Montego Co-operative Credit Union will start to benefit from a wider variety of products and services, as a merger of the two entities take effect. Members of the Hanover Co-operative Credit Union had voted for the merger in February during their annual general meeting, while those at the St James-based institution voted in favour of the merger in June.

