Government wants Jamaica to be more competitive within CARICOMDec. 20, 2016, 8:48 PM Ast

Government wants Jamaica to be more competitive within CARICOM

Read more: Trinadad Express

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Dec 20, CMC - The Jamaica government has called on the Trade Facilitation Task Force to explore strategies that will enable the country to become more competitive within the Caribbean Community Agreement on Trade Facilitation. Samuda said the work of the body is critical to achieving economic growth and urged that stronger linkages be forged with the critical ministries and departments, in order to achieve its objectives as well as redound to the overall benefit of the country.

