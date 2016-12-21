Gary Parrish - turns 'Granny - Seh' quotes into thriving business
He created Garry's Concept and under the trademark 'Granny Seh' has been producing some unique and authentically Jamaican gift ideas. Parrish provides inspiring and motivational proverbs and quotes that have their roots in the Jamaican cultural experience and these are placed on a variety of souvenir items such as wall plaques, scrolls, aprons, pot holders and refrigerator magnets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC