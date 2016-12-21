Gary Parrish - turns 'Granny - Seh' q...

Gary Parrish - turns 'Granny - Seh' quotes into thriving business

He created Garry's Concept and under the trademark 'Granny Seh' has been producing some unique and authentically Jamaican gift ideas. Parrish provides inspiring and motivational proverbs and quotes that have their roots in the Jamaican cultural experience and these are placed on a variety of souvenir items such as wall plaques, scrolls, aprons, pot holders and refrigerator magnets.

