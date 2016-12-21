Forex: J$128.34 to one US dollar - Latest News

Forex: J$128.34 to one US dollar - La...

25 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica The US dollar on Monday, December 28, ended trading at J$128.34, up by a cent according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$95.25, down from J$95.36, while the British pound sterling ended trading at J$156.56, down from J$157.62.

Chicago, IL

