Expand services under agency banking - Duncan

Co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee , Keith Duncan, has sided with government Senator Don Wehby, who has suggested that the services to be offered by agents licensed to undertake banking services should be expanded. Duncan, group chief executive officer of the JMMB Group, agreed with Wehby that agents, which will be acting on behalf of deposit-taking institutions, should be allowed to grant loans and accept deposits, activities which are currently prohibited based on proposals by the Bank of Jamaica .

