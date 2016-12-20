Establish more culture clubs, says JCDC

Regional Manager of the JCDC Eastern Region David Reid said culture clubs provide the medium through which the development of the arts can be sustained and a channel through which the creative talents and skills of Jamaicans can be identified, developed and promoted. He is advising persons who wish to set up culture clubs to contact the JCDC's head office 3-5 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10, or its parish offices for assistance.

Chicago, IL

