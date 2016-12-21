Digicel, JCPD grant Christmas wish

Digicel, JCPD grant Christmas wish

18 hrs ago

Roshane shows off his latest publication to Digicel Foundation's director of operations, Dane Richardson while his mother, Gennie Facey, looks on in the background. It was a happy moment for entrepreneur Roshane Foster , who was surprised by the Digicel Foundation and the JCPD with brand new computer equipment.

Chicago, IL

