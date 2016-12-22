DCP Novlette Grant to act as Police Commissioner

KINGSTON, Jamaica The Chairman of the Police Service Commission , Gordon Shirley is tonight announcing the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novlette Grant to act as commissioner of police as of January 7, 2017, for a period of 90 days. This move by the PSC follows receipt of correspondence from present Commissioner of Police, Dr Carl Williams indicating his intention to proceed on early retirement as of January, 6 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.