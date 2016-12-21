Chronixx impresses Chris Blackwell
Chris Blackwell responds to questions asked by The Gleaner Company Media Limited's managing director, Christopher Barnes , while Cordel Green of the Broadcasting Commission moderates the exchange, during the recent launch of Rebel Salute. Island Records founder Chris Blackwell had high praises for Chronixx at Monday night's launch of Rebel Salute 2017, which was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov 25
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov 22
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC