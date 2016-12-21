Chronixx impresses Chris Blackwell

Chris Blackwell responds to questions asked by The Gleaner Company Media Limited's managing director, Christopher Barnes , while Cordel Green of the Broadcasting Commission moderates the exchange, during the recent launch of Rebel Salute. Island Records founder Chris Blackwell had high praises for Chronixx at Monday night's launch of Rebel Salute 2017, which was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.