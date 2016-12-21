Businessman, diplomat gives nod to re...

Businessman, diplomat gives nod to revitalising rail service

Saturday Read more: The Gleaner

Gladstone Taylor/Freelance Photographer Staff of the Caribbean Maritime Institute, Port Security Corps, Jamaica Railway Corporation and the Civil Aviation Authority waiting to board the train after lunching at the Tru Juice Sports Club in Linstead, St. Catherine last week. Business mogul Adam Stewart and Canada's high commissioner to Jamaica, Sylvain Fabi, on Thursday gave resounding endorsements of the Government's effort to revitalise the passenger segment of the Jamaica Railway Corporation's rail network.

