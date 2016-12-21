Bright Christmas for mother and baby

With the help of United Kingdom -based charity Chain of Hope, the first-time mother from Norwood in Montego Bay is now looking forward to a brighter future with her baby after successful heart surgery in London. Omani was born in October with a severe form of heart disease known as transposition of the great arteries , and was flown to the UK in November with his mother to have urgent heart surgery to correct his arteries.

