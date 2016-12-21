Blue Power doubles profit

Blue Power Group, which manufactures and sells laundry and beauty soap as well as lumber, grew its net profit for the three months ended October 2016 to $32.1 million compared to $13 million during the corresponding period last year, or 149 per cent higher year-on-year, largely attributable to a hike in its revenues. It resulted in earnings per stock unit for the six months increasing to $1.23 from $0.56.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.