Blue Power doubles profit

Friday Read more: The Gleaner

Blue Power Group, which manufactures and sells laundry and beauty soap as well as lumber, grew its net profit for the three months ended October 2016 to $32.1 million compared to $13 million during the corresponding period last year, or 149 per cent higher year-on-year, largely attributable to a hike in its revenues. It resulted in earnings per stock unit for the six months increasing to $1.23 from $0.56.

