Big bucks involved in local Honda airbag recall
In this Monday, November 7, 2016 photo, the exploded air bag that injured Rabiah binti Ibrahim hangs from the steering wheel in her Honda City in Slim River, Malaysia. Five Malaysians have died in accidents linked to faulty Takata air bags that are at the centre of one of the world's largest auto recalls.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov 30
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov 25
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
