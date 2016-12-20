2017: Peter's 'party' time - PNP pres...

2017: Peter's 'party' time - PNP president-designate - ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Dr Peter Phillips was convinced that he would some day be part of the leadership of the People's National Party , and with his coronation expected early this year, a former colleague says the man poised to replace Portia Simpson Miller will fulfil a lifelong dream. Brown University Professor Anthony Bogues says Phillips has long had a belief that he would become a leader in the PNP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC