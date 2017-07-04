Venice, Italy is trying to find ways ...

Venice, Italy is trying to find ways to deal with a flood of tourists

Can Venice save itself? Locals say it's drowning - not under the rising waters of the Adriatic, but under a flood of tourism. The 20th century brought the world's most famous archipelago a new airport, a new cruise terminal and even new railway lines across the old bridge connecting Venice to the Italian mainland.

