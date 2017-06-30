Trucker charged in US crash that killed 2 Italians, driver
A truck driver who said a medical condition caused him to black out before a crash that killed two Italian tourists and their bus driver in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains has been charged in the deadly crash. Franklin Wyatt, 57, of Macomb, Oklahoma, was charged with three counts each of vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter, along with multiple counts of assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun '17
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC