Trucker charged in US crash that killed 2 Italians, driver

A truck driver who said a medical condition caused him to black out before a crash that killed two Italian tourists and their bus driver in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains has been charged in the deadly crash. Franklin Wyatt, 57, of Macomb, Oklahoma, was charged with three counts each of vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter, along with multiple counts of assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment.

