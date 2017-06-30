Timoko returns to the winner's circle

Timoko returns to the winner's circle

Timoko and Goop were in command the whole trip and won very easy in 1.56 followed by Venkatesh and Cash Gamble. The purse was $61,000 and was the 35th win in his career from 100 starts.

Chicago, IL

